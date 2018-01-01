CENTREVILLE — “When black people get free, everyone gets free,” Dr. Darryl Heller said while quoting historian Alicia Garza during his “Black Lives (Should) Matter to Everyone” speech as part of Glen Oaks Community College’s Viking Speaker Series on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Heller, the director of the Civil Rights Heritage Center at Indiana University in South Bend, Ind., spoke on the importance of our history as an “essential tool” to collectively work together as a nation to honor all lives, and treat all lives as equal, whether in the educational system or police force.

“This history is profound, painful and disturbing, but unless and until we confront it honestly and openly, we are doomed to repeat cycles that, growing up as people, increasingly alienate one from another. We would be unable to identify root causes and fail in our ability to restructure institutions consistent of oppression that reduce the fact that all lives don’t matter the same way,” he said.

The black community has been a part of this country for 399 years, from 1916 to now in the year 2018, Heller said. For 246 years black people have been enslaved, leaving 153 years of freedom, which in turn means that today, black people have been enslaved for 93 years more than they’ve been freed.

He said although black people have “been released from chains and bondage,” they are not free.

“Being free means more than the freedom of not being killed. It means being free to live decent lives, absence to structures and institutions that maintain systems of domination,” Heller said, quoting Garza.

