‘We like to recreate not only the look of the past, but also the ambiance’

THREE RIVERS — Bruce Monroe has always had a deeply rooted connection to the town where he has built homes, careers, and raised three children.

Monroe considers himself “home grown,” for he was born at the Three Rivers Hospital in 1949, attended Ruth Hoppin Elementary, and graduated from Three Rivers High School in 1967.

After graduation, Monroe moved out west to pursue a Bachelor of Science degree in environmental design from the University of Colorado Boulder.

When he was not studying or skiing, Monroe pursued his love of architecture by designing and building houses in the area.

“It took me eight years to get through my five-year program because, technically, I would go to school for a semester and then take a semester off to design and build a house with some friends,” he said. “We had a house building business [in Colorado]. So I wasn’t just goofing off and skiing all the time.”

Monroe married his high school sweetheart, Cynthia Giacobone in 1972 and moved back to Three Rivers to raise a family in 1976.

Though Monroe changed locations, his passion for building followed him home.

“When we moved back to Michigan in 1976, I designed the house we are still living in. It won a national design award, sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy, for passive solar design,” he said.

“Passive means that you take advantage of the building materials, how you set the building, natural wind, sun, etc. Generally speaking, you use no mechanical assistance.”

When a magazine titled “House Beautiful” agreed to write about Monroe’s house for their passive solar feature, Monroe said he hoped his career in environmentally conscious building would take off.

