‘We can’t afford it’

THREE RIVERS – The Twin County Community Probation Center will no longer seek approval from the City of Three Rivers to establish a parolee group home at its 308 S. Main St. property, following the adoption of a parolee group housing ordinance during Tuesday’s city commission meeting.

In an interview with the Commercial-News Wednesday, Twin County Executive Director Tom Miles called the ordinance “unrealistic” because it would make the endeavor too costly, even for the probation center.

The ordinance stipulates that a parolee group home would need to be staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week in addition to around the clock video surveillance. Meeting that requirement would be a tall task, according to Miles, who said the probation center would likely need to hire five full-time staff members to make it happen.

“By the time you would figure your employee wages, by the time you would figure your employment taxes, by the time you would figure benefits, you’re going to be well north of $200,000 (annually),” Miles said.

“I made that very clear to (the commission) at the meeting before, that there was just no way. There’s no way that we would be able to do it.”

