‘We came out to play and do the best we can’

THREE RIVERS — Clubs were swung and golf balls were hit in honor of the 28th Annual St. Joseph County Special Olympics Golf Outing at the Sauganash Country Club on Thursday, June 22.

Trudy Camp, Special Olympics Coach and Adaptive Physical Education Teacher at the Pathfinder Educational Center, said the golf outing acts as a fundraiser for the St. Joseph County Special Olympics.

“This outing will supply the funding for a year’s worth of Special Olympic programming for the entire county in 10 different sports,” Camp said.

Some of the sports include: soccer, hockey, basketball, bowling, snowshoeing, golf, and more. Camp said the event helps provide total financial support for athletes whose ages can range from two to 80.

“It doesn’t cost [athletes] any money to play. This covers the transportation, housing, registration, food, awards, anything you can think of,” she said.

While this event does provide the St. Joseph County Special Olympics with necessary funds, Camp said the organization most enjoys the interactions between the community and the athletes.

“What is special about this outing is that we were one of the first programs to include a special Olympian on the [golf] team,” she said. “It really gives the community the opportunity to meet and fall in love with our athletes.”

Lee Kamp, Chairman of fundraising for the St. Joseph County Special Olympics, said the community came out in full force for the event.

“We had support [from] at least 50 local businesses, with five levels of sponsorship,” Kamp said. “It shows the community’s support and it means everything to the athletes.”

Melissa Foley, Special Olympics Volunteer and parent of athlete James Foley, said the Special Olympics have a lasting positive effect on the athletes’ lives.

