‘We are not decorating, we are honoring’

800 wreaths lay in memory of U.S. veterans
By: 
Samantha May, Staff Writer

THREE RIVERS — Eight hundred remembrance wreaths were laid upon the graves of U.S. veterans at Riverside Cemetery on Saturday during a Wreaths Across America ceremony.
With military in her family’s background, Kathy Bragg’s vision came alive for the third year in a row. She spent nearly 75 hours identifying 1,079 veterans that were laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery, and through generous business and individual sponsorships, 800 wreaths were purchased to be laid on the heroes’ gravesites as a “thank you” from the Three Rivers community.
“We are not decorating, but we are honoring these individuals,” Bragg said.
Speaker Nicholas Lee began the afternoon ceremony with a moment of silence, the pledge of allegiance and the national anthem sang by Jayley Zeimet. The local color guard came forward to post the colors, and military personnel were present to lay remembrance wreaths

