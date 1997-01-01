‘We are just doing our part to make the area look nice’

THREE RIVERS — By combining their skills with their eye for design, Mike Curtis and Lisa DeVine have joined forces to help make downtown Three Rivers a more vibrant place.

As a lifelong resident of Three Rivers, Curtis has spent a majority of his life downtown.

His parents, Joan and Herbert Curtis owned property downtown, including the Mastercraft Furniture storefront, where Main St. Fit-Ness is now located. When his parents passed away in the early 90s, Curtis took over the furniture store and inherited the building.

While Curtis had to close down Mastercraft Furniture in 1997, his love for downtown life inspired him to stay in the area and renovate the apartments above his parents’ old store.

During the process of turning several apartments into a one-bedroom dream space, Curtis met his dream girl on MySpace.

“I met Lisa on Myspace,” Curtis said. “She was a beautiful woman in the area, so I added her. Her profile showed that we like a lot of the same music.”

DeVine said Curtis’ musical tastes left her impressed.

“I was impressed because he knew one of my favorite bands, The Tubes,” DeVine said.