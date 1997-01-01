THREE RIVERS — This past Friday, Three Rivers city manager Joe Bippus marked his 20th anniversary with the city, with just under 17 years in his current role.

A 1984 Three Rivers High School graduate, he served as an auxiliary police officer with the Three Rivers Police Department while in college, but it was after eight years with the Canton Police Department — three as a road officer and five as a sergeant — that he returned here as police chief on Jan. 6, 1997. Within just over three years, he became city manager, and is proud of the work that has been done since then.

“We’ve done a lot of things to improve the city of Three Rivers,” he said. “I’m really pleased with the streets and sidewalks millage that just got renewed.

“Roads have been a big issue for the county, and they were a big issue for us 15 years ago.”

But with passage of the 3.7-mill request at that time, the city has been able to make significant improvements in that area, as well as leverage the funding for many sewer and water infrastructure grants.

The city has made improvements to Scidmore Park, added river trails and re-done the Mural Mall and East Parking Lot (Portage River Parking Plaza), “all while keeping Three Rivers fiscally sound.” The city has kept within its budget, and while not rich, it is in good fiscal health, he said.

