‘We’re not a dog pound any more’

CENTREVILLE — “We have to start changing the outlook of how people look at Animal Control,” St. Joseph County Animal Control officer Greg Musser told members of the county’s Animal Control Advisory Board at their meeting Wednesday, Jan. 18.

“For years it’s been the pound. We are not a kill shelter. We need to start from within and and call it the animal control shelter. We shelter dogs, we’re not a dog pound.”

“We don’t euthanize unless we have no other choices” such as that the animals are terribly ill or terribly injured,” former board secretary Loralee Knepper, who also serves as volunteer coordinator, said. “Last year we had 433 dogs in, and maybe only 20 were put down.”

Lynda Molter of Up-Cycled Pets said “that’s the definition of ‘no-kill.’ We’ve met it.”

Musser added, “we’re still below a five percent euthanization rate, and that’s one of the lowest in Michigan.

