THREE RIVERS — “We’re a movement of hope, and our culture needs hope,” keynote speaker Shawn Carney, author, co-founder and CEO of 40 Days for Life told a full house at Riverside Church during the Pregnancy Helpline Center of Three Rivers’ spring benefit, held Monday, April 24. “When you walk into a Pregnancy Helpline facility, you feel hope {…}”

Carney said we see a culture starving for the basic fundamental sacrificial love that family requires.

“It produces a joy like no other gift God gives us,” he said. “Children are a blessing, it’s not more complicated than that.”

Carney got involved in the pro-life movement after, as an eighth-grader, hearing a speech by a woman who had a change of heart after running an abortion clinic.

