Home / Home

‘We’re a movement of hope’

40 Days for Life founder keynotes Helpline fundraiser
By: 
Elena Meadows

THREE RIVERS — “We’re a movement of hope, and our culture needs hope,” keynote speaker Shawn Carney, author, co-founder and CEO of 40 Days for Life told a full house at Riverside Church during the Pregnancy Helpline Center of Three Rivers’ spring benefit, held Monday, April 24. “When you walk into a Pregnancy Helpline facility, you feel hope {…}”
Carney said we see a culture starving for the basic fundamental sacrificial love that family requires.
“It produces a joy like no other gift God gives us,” he said. “Children are a blessing, it’s not more complicated than that.”
Carney got involved in the pro-life movement after, as an eighth-grader, hearing a speech by a woman who had a change of heart after running an abortion clinic.
Please see Wednesday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.

Three Rivers Commercial-News

124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093

Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here