‘Warm hearts make warm homes’

THREE RIVERS – A mild 40-degree morning awaited 32 participants of the 34th annual Walk for Warmth at the Community Action Agency in Three Rivers on Saturday, Feb. 23.

The event, highlighted by a one-mile walk, raised funds to help lower-income families in St. Joseph County pay their home heating bills.

“Last year, we had a good turnout, we had 40 participants in this county, and we raised $31,000,” Dawn McDonald, one of the organizers of the walk, said. “Out of that, we assisted 20 households in the county, touching about 46 individuals. 50 percent of those households have children and 30 percent have seniors.”

