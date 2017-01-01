THREE RIVERS — “Warm hearts help make warm homes,” St. Joseph County Commissioner Kathy Pangle said. Pangle, along with about 40 community members, participated in Community Action’s 33rd annual Walk for Warmth, a community event which raises funds for low-income residents in St. Joseph County who struggle to keep their heat and utilities on during the cold, winter months, on Saturday, Feb. 24.

In 2017, Dawn McDonald, Community Action’s director of human resources, said the walk raised about $16,000 and assisted 49 households, about 122 family members, with their utility bills in St. Joseph County. Of the families Community Action has assisted in the county, 51 percent had children, 26 percent had seniors, and the average annual household income was just under $6,000, in which Community Action, the private, non-profit human service organization, paid an average of $333.24 per household utility bill.

“This organization benefits the community because it helps those who are low-income when they don’t have the resources to keep warm in the winter time. So it is a way to give back to the community during times of economic struggles,” McDonald said.

She said this year’s goal for the walk is to raise $11,000 for St. Joseph County.

