‘Voices of recovery’ tells other side of meth story

CENTREVILLE — A “Voices of Recovery” program will highlight stories of recovery from meth. Hear voices of hope and recovery; learn about and connect with local recovery resources.

The event will be Thursday, Feb. 16 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the St. Joseph County Intermediate School District, 62445 Shimmel Road.

Free childcare and dinner will be provided.

The event is put on by the St. Joseph County Substance Abuse Task Force and Community Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services of St. Joseph County.