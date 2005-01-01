The ‘universal human experience that connects us’

MARCELLUS—Christine Nofsinger has served as the director of the Marcellus Township Wood Memorial Library for 22 years, and in addition to providing continuity and sound leadership, Nofsinger has promoted civic engagement through a variety of avenues both within and beyond the walls of the library.



Whether it’s making kits to help improve living conditions for Syrian refugees, creating “a network of support” for prisoners through the exchange of letters, or making quilts to donate to the Michiana Mennonite Relief Sale, Nofsinger uses her role at the library, and her place in the community outside of it, to make a difference.



“Here’s the thing that’s so great about working in the library: I’m surrounded by stories and stories connect us with each other. I’m surrounded by the written story but also the stories of all the people that come through these doors. I think that is the sort of universal human experience that connects us, that pulls us together,” she said.



“The greatest joy probably in this job is connecting people, bringing people together who would not have met each other (otherwise). […] I love coming here because I never know who’s going to walk through the door, I never know what I’m going to be asked to do or what I’m going to be asked to help somebody with.”



Years before Nofsinger served on the Marcellus library board or accepted the library’s director position, she was a teacher. She received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Goshen College, and later taught school in Botswana in Southern Africa for three years, which she says changed the way she viewed the world.



“We lived with a family in a settlement outside of the capital city, and I still maintain contact with them, made easier by Facebook, so it’s really great. I’ve gone back a couple times to see them, and they’ve come here. So that sort of expanded my worldview,” she said.



Nofsinger, who’s originally from Chesapeake, Virginia, values her community and strives to make a difference where she lives, but she also sees herself as a citizen of the world and aims to assist others regardless of where they call home, evidenced by the library’s programming scheduled for April.



This month the library will celebrate International Awareness Month in a variety of ways, including offering an opportunity for patrons to assemble kits for Syrian refugees. The kits will include a “dark colored hand towel, tooth brush, large nail clipper and an individually wrapped bar of soap.” Patrons and library staff will sew drawstring bags made of cloth to hold those items.



“During April, we’re part of — it’s mostly in St. Joe County — the Library Hop, we got invited to participate in that, so we’re a hop stop. Our thing is we’re doing International Awareness Month and that’s where we’re going to — we have a couple speakers coming in from Bethany Christian Services — they’re going to talk about refugees in the broader Kalamazoo area, and also a woman who is coming in to talk about Syrian refugees that she works with in Kalamazoo. And we’re going to have a chance for people to put their hands on something and we’re going to make refugee kits.”



Nofsinger also isn’t afraid to wander outside of her comfort zone to help others. One example is her recent foray into the issue of prison reform, which she says she became interested in after a friend of hers went to prison. What started out as a pen pal-type relationship with “a friend of a friend” has transformed into what she calls “a network of support.” The network she refers to includes an exchange of letters between prisoners and “three or four” members of the church Nofsinger attends, and facilitating the sale of items made by prisoners to improve their living conditions while serving their respective sentences.



“I have a friend who went to prison (named Doug Shuman) — I then became friends with a prisoner (Doug) had been visiting before (Doug) went to prison, someone (Doug) knew, a friend of a friend kind of thing. We started writing and then I put (that prisoner) in touch with other people who had known him when he was much younger, and so now there’s this network of support, which I think is really great because if every prisoner had 10 or 12 people that were willing to come together and say, ‘What can we do for this person?’ it would totally change the prison population, and the way we deal with that,” she said.



“So I just sort of fell into it through a friendship — through a pen pal that developed into a friendship — and now I’ve probably gotten three or four other people to be pen pals. It’s easy to do — and I’m trying to sell things, crocheted items that they make, so they can buy stuff they need like food and toiletries and that kind of thing. And then, because of that, there are others that are doing that too from Florence (Church of the Brethren Mennonite).”



Nofsinger said she doesn’t consider herself an expert on prison reform, which she recognizes is a complicated issue.



“Whenever we get to know people, issues are a little more complex and it’s rarely — it’s never a quick fix solution — I’m not idealistic about it, and there are a lot of really good people working for changes in our system. I think that it’s pretty clear that change needs to happen,” she said.



“Jobs and housing after (prisoners are released) is a barrier. Transportation, jobs, and housing because otherwise it just becomes this cycle and access to education (while they’re in prison), a college education and student loans, that kind of thing. If we really want to live in and have a safe society, we have to look out for everybody, including those who were victimized (in the crimes these prisoners committed). We’re all sort of in this together.”



When Nofsinger isn’t involved in learning about and promoting prison reform or performing service orientated work, she also runs a successful library. The Marcellus library received a “Citation of Excellence” from the Library of Michigan Foundation in 2015, and in 2005, Nofsinger was awarded the Rural Libraries Conference Public Services Award. In 2017, the Marcellus library’s collection totaled 29,583 items, with a circulation count of 17,345, and a total of 2,219 people participated in programs offered by the library.



Nofsinger said she likes to think of the Marcellus Township Library as a “safe place” for kids and adults alike, and she takes pride in watching children develop from preschoolers to college graduates.



“I’ve watched babies grow and eventually graduate college. So many come back by, they come back to see me and see the library, and look to see what’s going on. They talk about good memories of being here and I hope that that is true for people, that it was sort of a little window on the world, a comfortable, beautiful place.”



