THREE RIVERS — “He has served this community non-stop,” Three Rivers city commissioner Janell Hart said of Mayor Tom Lowry, as she shared about this year’s honoree during Tuesday’s banquet celebrating the Three Rivers Lions Club 2017-18 Bruce C. Snook Citizen of the Year.

The mayor of 19 years, owner of Lowry’s Books and More, longtime mentor for Three Rivers Area Mentoring (TRAM), and participant with of several other area boards, was recognized by friends, family, and former Citizens of the Year who filled A Place In Time.

He follows in the footsteps of his father, Tom Lowry, Sr., the 1997-98 honoree.

“Tom just gives,” State Rep. Aaron Miller said. Whether it be his heart, his time or his space, he has used it for the betterment of his community.

A lot of people get involved in government at the local level, and city business is a discussion.

“For Tom to lead that is no small thing, no easy thing,” said Miller. “Tom deserves the credit.”

He added that what Lowry has done for the town and for the downtown is truly invaluable.



