THREE RIVERS — Whether it’s involvement with the schools, the Community Players, the Woman’s Club, the Masons, the Food Site or just people who need encouragement, Jo and Del Barton can be counted on to be there helping.

Many times their work is behind the scenes. But on Tuesday, May 9, it was their turn to be in the spotlight as the Three Rivers Lions Club recognized their efforts with the 2016-17 Bruce C. Snook Citizen of the Year Award, given during a dinner and program at A Place in Time.

“I applaud the choice of Del and Jo Barton as co-recipients of the 2017 Three Rivers Citizen of the Year Award,” longtime friend Bruce Ruesink said in the first of that night’s three speeches about the awardees. “Their contributions to our shared community are many and varied. We can be proud of the character and the opportunities of the Three Rivers community precisely because citizens like Jo and Del tend to the collective well-being of our community. I will leave the numbering of their efforts to others, but I can not let this opportunity pass without concluding that Three Rivers would be a poorer place without them.”

Ruesink first came to know the Bartons three and a half decades ago when he began his involvement with the Three Rivers Community Players.

Please see Wednesday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.

