‘They just need someone to believe in them’

THREE RIVERS – Through its housing and mentorship program Three Rivers-based nonprofit Hope United wants to enable those in need to establish “a comprehensive plan to gain self-sufficiency.”

The nonprofit is a network of churches and organizations in St. Joseph County that aim “to provide resources and programs that will aid in true transformation for individuals who find themselves in cycles of brokenness.”

Executive Director Jill Gunn said Hope United has partnered with five area churches thus far including Riverside Church in Three Rivers, Firm Foundation Ministries in Centreville, as well as Radiant Life Church, Gracepoint Baptist Church, and Grace Christian Fellowship in Sturgis in an effort to transform lives and communities.

“The churches have operated in silos for so long, everyone has done their own thing, which takes quadruple the effort and money,” Gunn said.

“So this is about being united in what we’re doing, so we’re not duplicating services, and we’re working hand-in-hand with the county as well. I’m sitting on the Housing Taskforce Committee, so we don’t duplicate anything our county is doing either, we just want to come alongside and work together.”

Gunn said Hope United wants to help “anyone in need who is seeking services” get back on their feet.

“We connect with the county, so anyone coming to like (The Department of Health and Human Services) for services would be connected to us. Our services are optional, we can’t force people to take mentorship or our housing but what we do is we come up with a comprehensive plan that would move them towards self-sufficiency,” Gunn said.

“That’s the goal, self-sufficiency, instead of these cycles of dependence. And so we do that through mentorship. So come spring we’re launching our first mentor training, so we’re looking for individuals, loving, caring people from our churches or agencies that want to go through our mentorship training.”

After an individual completes the mentorship training, Gunn says Hope United connects that person with an individual in need.

