‘Tap Takeover’ throughout downtown

THREE RIVERS — Bells Brewery of Kalamazoo and Ellison Brewery of East Lansing took over taps at two locations in downtown Three Rivers on Thursday, Nov. 30.

Rooster’s Wing Shack replaced their current beers on tap with Relativity East Coast IPA, Dawn Street Pale Ale, Gnomes Amber, Itty Bitty Brown, Morally Compromised IPA and Tiramisu Stout from Ellison Brewery.

General Manager Tyler Williams said he expected a “positive turnout” from the variety of Michigan-brewed beers, as well as Rooster’s beer special of $6 for a flight of six Ellison brews.



