‘Take back your think’

THREE RIVERS — Social media, or spending time with others through a device such as a cell phone, computer or iPad, can be great, magician and motivational speaker “Mr. Jim” Merrills told students at Park Elementary Wednesday, Feb. 22.

You can do things with friends, stay in touch with family, have real-time chats, get news immediately, learn many things and explore the world.

Eight in 10 teens use social media daily — and by the time the third- through fifth-graders reach that age bracket, it might be 10 in 10, he said.

However, there is a concern … there is too much stuff. A teacher, faced with the overwhelming onslaught of personal and school email, phone, voice mail, Facebook, messaging and postal mail, once told him, “we can’t think. We don’t have any time to think any more.”

