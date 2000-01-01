‘State of the Area’ presented at Chamber

THREE RIVERS — Four local leaders gave updates on their communities during the Three Rivers Area Chamber of Commerce’s “State of the Area” Early Bird Breakfast Thursday, March 23 at the Three Rivers Community Center.

Three Rivers city manager Joe Bippus said that in the late 1990s the new Three Rivers High School was built, bringing pride to the community, and in the early to mid 2000s the city did a lot of projects — the Scidmore Park petting zoo and playground, the Portage River Parking Plaza, trails, the Farmers’ Market — then the recession hit in 2008 and everything came to a grinding halt.

“I don’t think we’ve totally recovered, but in the last couple of years, different people in the community started having big ideas,” he said. The city started saving money and receiving grants, and the county had money available in its delinquent tax revolving fund.

They began to look to make improvements in the area — “to bring it back to what it was like when people wanted nice things.” Ideas included a sports complex, a trail to Meyer Broadway Park, and considering if the library could be a focal point for the community rather than just what people had come to expect.

They began to research and have conversations, and got a mixed bag of results — people who were either very excited about or very opposed to various ideas.

“The (city) commission wants Three Rivers to be a community of choice,” he said, noting that it was in competition with cities like Kalamazoo who were adding amenities, thus drawing up home values, prices and human capital.

The city has also opened up a nature trail on the Portage River between Hoffman Street and downtown — a “beautiful, scenic area.”

“Three Rivers has such natural beauty,” he said. “We want people to be able to access it — to see Three Rivers as more than just downtown or US-131.”

One of the city’s number one problem areas is maintaining the housing stock; the city gets first right of refusal on tax reverted properties, so for the last three years it has been buying them up and either redeveloping them to a certain standard or tearing them down.

The city’s street and sidewalk millage was renewed in a recent election; city entrance signs and wayfinding signs are in progress, and MDOT will be re-doing US-131 next year.

St. Joseph County Human Resources Director Teresa Doehring said she would be talking about the “many great things going on in St. Joseph County making it a great place to live and work.”

The parks department has seen significant activity, making the county’s parks “a showplace for the entire state.” The stjoeh2o.com website helps market water trails and the parks department.

The St. Joseph County Commission on Aging’s new director Tim Stoll has been busy, demonstrating a dedication and passion for serving adults. The COA’s goal is to increase the number of seniors in the county they are in contact with from 3,000 to 3,750, and expand its current offerings.

