‘Stacking’ discussed at Constantine Village meeting

CONSTANTINE — “Stacking,” defined as an existing Michigan Medical Marijuana Licensing Act (MMMLA) licensee leasing to or operating for another MMMLA licensee, was brought up at a Monday, Oct. 2 Constantine village council meeting.

At a Sept. 18 meeting, the council studied a rough draft drawn up by village attorney Howard Bush of an ordinance to amend the village code to provide for the licensing and regulation of medical marijuana facilities in the village. The council reviewed licensing information provided by police chief/village manager Mark Honeysett at the last four council meetings, and Travis Copenhaver of Cannabis Attorneys of Michigan spoke to the council at an Aug. 21 meeting. The council asked Honeysett to have Bush work on a new draft of a medical marijuana ordinance.

Because Bush is out of town and unavailable to work on a new draft, the discussion of medical marijuana facilities was not on the Oct. 2 agenda but it was brought up during the audience participation period, when Jennifer Alfieri gave the council information on stacking.

“Last week the state said they will allow stacking of grower licenses; you pay separate fees for each license, so you can charge a $5,000 fee for each permit, but I’m not a big fan of stacking. It leaves an opening for large operations to come in and have a monopoly,” she said.

Alfieri spoke at an earlier meeting, asking the council not to limit the number of licenses, and not limit grow and processing facilities because consumers get better prices with more than one dispensary.

Honeysett told the council that he asked Copenhaver if a medical marijuana facility has to get a state license first or ask the village for a permit first.



