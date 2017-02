Rev. Dennis Smith, pastor at Messiah Lutheran Church, feeds 1-year-old Billy Hart “Souper Bowl Soup” which was served on Monday, Jan. 30 at the Constantine Community Soup Kitchen (CCSK) at the United Methodist Church. Smith is a member of Constantine Rotary. Four Constantine churches and Rotary staff the CCSK, which serves meals from 4:30-6 p.m. every Monday, except on holidays. Meals are free and open to the public.