THREE RIVERS — “Sometimes there’s beauty in our own front yard,” Sharon Chupp of Elkhart, Ind. said Tuesday, Feb. 21 as she came to pick up her artwork from the Carnegie Center for the Arts, where her acrylic painting “Suburban Winter” won the People’s Choice award in the 2017 juried show.

The piece depicts a calm, snow-covered yard, tree and bushes from the perspective of Chupp’s front window.

“One day I came home and it had freshly snowed,” she said. “There was a bluish-greyish color on the snow and in the sky.”

It was a “wow” moment for her, and she thought it would make a fine subject to paint.

