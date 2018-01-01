THREE RIVERS — After accepting the Three Rivers Community Schools superintendent position on Monday, April 30, Ron Moag, chief financial/human resource officer at Sutton Bay Public Schools, said he is “so excited, it’s beyond words.”

“I am not just confident to start the job, but I am grateful for the opportunity. Three Rivers has a really great district,” Moag said.

Both final candidates, including Jonathon Whan, superintendent at Grant Public Schools, visited each building within the district last week, including all three elementary schools and the high school/middle school. Moag said the visit confirmed his excitement on starting the position.



