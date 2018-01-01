‘Signing Celebration’ to take place in downtown Three Rivers Wednesday

THREE RIVERS — Community leaders will gather in Three Rivers on Wednesday to show their support for a proposal “to put an end to a common abuse of political power” and to help put that measure before Michigan voters next year.

Three Rivers mayor Tom Lowry and city commissioners Norm Stutesman and Janell Hart are scheduled to take part in a Signing Celebration to put their names to a petition to place an anti-gerrymander proposal on the Michigan ballot in November 2018.

The event will be from 11 a.m. until noon on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at Lowry’s Books and More, at 22 N. Main St. in Three Rivers. The public is welcome and admission is free.



