‘She’s really one of those shining stars’

CENTREVILLE — Mendon High School senior Sydney Miller, a Career and Technical Education (CTE) welding student at Glen Oaks Community College, has received the Breaking Traditions Merit Award through the Michigan Department of Education.

Each year, up to 25 such awards are given statewide to Michigan secondary and post-secondary CTE students who have selected specific career and technical training because of their interests and abilities and who have not allowed gender to influence their decision to prepare for a career considered not traditional for their gender.

A second-year welding student who plans to return to Glen Oaks following high school graduation, Miller said the class “was one of the courses that stood out to me in CTE as an opportunity — I just took it.”

She likes that welding is hands-on, and that she’s now able to “fix stuff she wasn’t able to fix before.”

Please see Friday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.