‘Roped in’ to winter adventure

Camp Fort Hill in Sturgis held its fourth annual Winter Adventure on Saturday, Feb. 11, featuring food, hay rides, trail hikes, and chances to learn about nature and the way people used to live. Top, Ansel Erts, 6, of Sturgis, turns baler twine into rope. Left, inside the 1850 Sturgis family cabin which was brought to the camp and put together board by board, Jeanne Ludders, wife of camp manager Dave Ludders, serves peach crisp that she made on the 1906 stove. Above, Lauren Knollenberg, adventure education coordinator from the Kalamazoo Nature Center, holds up an Eastern screech owl during her Birds of Prey presentation.

