‘Reward School’ designation recognized

Andrews Elementary has been named a Reward School by the state of Michigan, and the Three Rivers school board recognized its staff with a cookie reception prior to and a presentation at the Monday, April 17 board meeting. “They have worked hard year in and year out to go above and beyond,” Principal Ben McIntyre said. He shared that of more than 1,000 schools in Michigan, only 200 are recognized with this designation; Andrews earned it for performing better than predicted based on traditional risk factors. Pictured are (front row from left) Joyce Gyllstrom, fourth grade teacher; Kim Ruth, special education teacher; (back row) McIntyre; Brandy Preston, fourth grade teacher; Cindy Evans, fifth grade teacher; Deb Glass, fifth grade teacher; Autumn Wenzel, kindergarten teacher; Katelyn Deames, third grade teacher; Megan Quake, third grade teacher; Brea Bennett, Young Fives teacher; Cathy Luttrell, library paraprofessional; Judson Stemaly, art teacher; Gina Garcia, music teacher.