Christina Cusumano speaks during her interactive presentation “Repairing the Heart of Democracy through Courageous Conversations and Civil Discourse” during the St. Joseph County Democratic Party meeting at Glen Oaks Community College on Wednesday, March 15 in Centreville. Cusumano said, “If we are to repair the heart of democracy, I believe we need to begin by listening to one another and strengthening our relationships. It’s relationships that build resilience and sustainability in communities, and it is communities then that help us meet universal human needs like trust, support, connection, meaning, purpose and many, many more.” Cusumano had the roughly 40 people in attendance partner up, and attempt to practice “deep listening” in the hopes of gaining a “shared reality, mutual respect, connection and diversity of thought.”

