‘Really busy turnout’ for Compassion With Clay

HREE RIVERS — Three Rivers students have been learning about how to use their creativity to help the community.

Norton Elementary pupils held a Clay Showcase Reception on Thursday, March 16, where they could show off the items they had made as part of “Compassion With Clay” to be sold on a donation basis for the benefit of the Three Rivers Food Site.

Separate but similar events in each elementary building replace the formerly district-wide Empty Bowls event held at Three Rivers High School.

“It’s going really well,” art teacher Judson Stemaly said. “It seems like a really busy turnout.”

Please see Friday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.