THREE RIVERS – Three Rivers Community Schools Board Member Kevin Hamilton asked to amend the “minutes” from the financial committee meeting to include the discussion of a $0.5 million fine from the IRS (Internal Revenue Service), in order to fulfill the district’s “quest to be transparent” on Monday.

Near the end of the meeting, a citizen asked Superintendent Ron Moag to elaborate on the IRS fine. Moag explained that a letter was sent to the district from the IRS explaining that in 2016, the district did not comply with the Affordable Care Act by offering its 95 percent of eligible employees with insurance coverage.

“We are happy to say that we have done some extensive digging and we are submitting a rebuttal to that letter, so we wont have to pay $500,000 because we did in fact offer 95 percent insurance that year and we certainly have the documentation to prove it,” Moag said.

Following the meeting, Moag explained that the letter was sent to the district early December 2018. Through “extensive digging” with SET SIG, a non-profit company from Kalamazoo that specializes in insurance for school district’s employees, Moag said “we disagree and we have proof.”

“For whatever reason, it might have been reported wrong in 2016,” Moag said.

