‘Pomp and Circumstance at its finest’

NORFOLK, Va. — The United States Navy commissioned the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) on Saturday, July 22.

Robert Henicky and Mary Balkema, Kalamazoo county residents, had the privilege of attending the ceremony in Norfolk, Va.

Henicky, who brought Balkema as his guest, said he was invited to the event due to his service in both the Air Force and the Army.

“I was invited based on the status that I hold. I was a 40-year veteran of the Air Force and the Army,” Henicky said. “I was invited by the MDV SpartanNash Company located in Virginia. They sell to all the department stores on bases and they pay great attention to serving the veteran community.”

According to the Navy League of the United States, the commissioning of a ship takes place after the ship has been thoroughly tested and is considered ready to join The Fleet. After the commissioning pennant has been raised to the masthead, “the ship becomes an official United States ship of the line.”

Balkema said attending an event of this magnitude was a once in a lifetime experience.

“The aircraft carriers are commissioned maybe once in your lifetime,” she said. “The last one that was commissioned was the [USS] Nimitz (CVN-68) in 1975. The Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) is the largest aircraft carrier in the world, so it was a unique experience and a really big deal.”

Henicky said the ship was truly an accomplishment in size and technology, for the 110,000-ton ship employs new technologies such as electromagnetic catapults to launch planes.

“The catapults that launch the airplanes, up until now, have been steam driven,” he said. “On this ship, the technology has changed and the catapults are propelled by electromagnetism, which will allow aircrafts to be launched faster than ever before.”

Balkema said the event and the ship were a spectacular display of American patriotism.

“It was amazing. The Air Force One helicopters with the two decoys and the one with the president in it flew on the deck, [President Donald Trump] got out, the deck lowered, and he walked on stage. It was really neat and electrifying for the crowd,” she said.

