‘Police impersonator’ located

JONES — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from a resident of Jones, indicating there was a gentleman who lived in Jones that matched the description of the subject and vehicle mentioned on a press release the department had sent out about a possible police impersonator.

A Cass County sheriff’s deputy responded to the address where the alleged suspect resides and located the vehicle in the driveway. It matched the description given by the victim down to the color and type of vehicle as well as the multiple antennas and stickers on the vehicle, including the one that said “Rescue” on the bug screen on the front.

The deputy made contact with the owner of that vehicle, a 53-year-old man, and questioned him about the incident that occurred on Tuesday.

He admitted to being the individual that attempted to stop the victim. He stated he did use his flashing lights on his SUV in an attempt to stop the victim. He stated he has the flashing lights and antennas on his vehicle because he is a weather spotter and works with the Red Cross volunteering when needed. He stated the victim passed him at a high rate of speed and cut him off when she pulled back into his lane. He attempted to get her to stop so he could identify her and he stated he told her if he were a police officer, she would be going to jail.

