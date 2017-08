Ambika Fulton draws cat whiskers on her sister Araya Fulton’s face as Araya watches in a mirror on Friday, August 4 at the Three Rivers Bible Church. Ambika Fulton and Marielle Bullock did face painting, one of several activities on Friday to celebrate the end of the church’s vacation Bible school program “Passport to Peru.” Prizes were awarded for games, and children took turns attempting to break a llama piñata. Refreshments were provided.

Photo provided by Angie Birdsall