One hundred and two.

That number represents how many people in Cass County have lost their lives due to crime since 1977.

All 102 were remembered in an emotional ceremony held outside the Cass County courts building on Thursday, in conjunction with National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

Cass County Prosecutor Victor Fitz, along with a number of administrators, judges, police officers, and community members personally affected by crime in the county read off the names of the 102 crime victims who lost their lives and placed roses around an outdoor memorial at the flagpoles memorializing them.

The theme of the ceremony was “Out of the Past, and Creating Hope for the Future.” Fitz said the yearly ceremony is an important one to many people.

“This event is extremely comforting,” Fitz said. “With this ceremony, the families know that their loved ones aren’t just fading into the mists of time, and are not only on the consciousness of the families, but in the consciousness of those in law enforcement as well.”

