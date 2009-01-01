‘Our family believes it should remain in Constantine’

CONSTANTINE — Sandra Miller presented a framed steel engraving of President Abraham Lincoln signing the Emancipation Proclamation on Tuesday, Oct. 3 to the village of Constantine.

It is on loan to the Gov. John S. Barry Historical Society. Miller said the engraving was in her family for many years.

“It originally hung above the landing of the stairs in the Judge Walter J. Thomas home, 260 Canaris Street in Constantine, now the home of the Carlson family. When the home was purchased by Clyde E. and Nellie E. (Johnson) Miller in 1944.Clyde Miller bought the engraving along with other items and left it where it originally hung until his death, and the sale of the home in 1950 to the Carlson family,” Miller said. “The engraving remained with the Miller family until granddaughters Sandra and Gail were made aware of its value by an episode of the Antiques Road Show. We had it ‘conserved’ with an acid-free back and Radecki Galleries, Inc. in South Bend cleaned the glass in 2009.”

