‘One for all, and all for one’

THREE RIVERS — Today marks opening night for the Three Rivers Community Players’ presentation of Ken Ludwig’s “The Three Musketeers.”

The cast, which has rehearsed for the better part of the last seven weeks, will perform at 7:30 p.m. tonight, Friday, April 27, at the Three Rivers Community Players Theatre located at 15526 Millard Rd. The production is “a tale of heroism, treachery, close escapes, and above all, honor,” and is deemed appropriate for all audiences.

The story begins when D’Artagnan sets off for Paris in search of adventure with his sister Sabine.

“Sabine poses as a young man — d’Artagnan’s servant — and quickly becomes entangled in her brother’s adventures. Soon after reaching Paris, d’Artagnan encounters the greatest heroes of the day, Athos, Porthos, and Aramis, the famous musketeers, and he joins forces with his heroes to defend the honor of the Queen of France,” the play’s synopsis reads.

“D’Artagnan finds himself in opposition to the most dangerous man in Europe, Cardinal Richelieu and the infamous Countess de Winter, known as Milady, who will stop at nothing to exact revenge on d’Artagnan — and Sabine. Little does Milady know, the young girl she scorns, Sabine, will ultimately save the day.”

Director and TRCP President Jennie Miller said in addition to learning their lines and blocking, the cast also worked with Stage Combat Choreographer Patrick Nugent for the “swashbuckling adventure and comedy.”

“That’s been a fun process, that’s something new, I’ve never personally done a show with stage combat,” she said.



