‘Oh, what a night!’ Over $93K raised at RadioThon

STURGIS — “Oh, what an 18 hours it was,” said St. Joseph County Sheriff Brad Balk, Honorary Co-Chair of the St. Joseph County United Way Campaign 2018.

Over $93,000 was raised in 18 hours at the Eighth Annual WBET RadioThon, benefiting St. Joseph County United Way.

Hourly sponsors, celebrity DJ’s, food sponsors, silent auction gifts, raffles and people calling in, grossed the impact organization with gifts exceeding $93,000.

Local community members stopped by the radio station to speak on air about the work the United Way does.

“Our community benefits in so many ways because of our local United Way,” said Undersheriff Mark Lillywhite, also Honorary Campaign Co-Chair of this year’s United Way Campaign. “The United Way touches so many lives ­­— it is easy to pick out several agencies they fund who have helped our own law enforcement community.”

St. Joseph County United Way, with the help of many local celebrity DJ’s, lit up the airwaves for 18 hours to speak of the many services the United Way funds.

“It was fun, entertaining radio, keeping the theme of our funded members,” said Balk.

“Overwhelming” was the word Executive Director Kelly Hostetler continued to use as we spoke to her about the event.

“Thank you goes to so many people — we are just the engine on this trip. The people in the community are the ones who continue to keep the momentum going,” said Hostetler. “There just aren’t enough words or thank you’s we can extend. Mostly, thank you to the community —this event is very humbling.”

For more information on this event, contact Kelly Hostetler, at 269-467-9099.