‘My best friend, father, and hero’

America’s direct military involvement in the war between North Vietnam and our ally South Vietnam spanned 20 years. From 1955 to 1975, more than 2.5 million Americans served in the Vietnam War. In the end, over 58,000 U.S. troops died in that brutal conflict.

My father, Ronald Schnepp, was a soldier in the U.S. Army who was sent to South Vietnam in 1969 to help fight a determined enemy. His role was unique and this is his story.

First, I consider it both an honor and a responsibility to be the son of a Vietnam veteran. I feel a duty to pass on the history of the Vietnam War to future generations, and in doing so honor the living and remember those who gave their lives.

Over the last several years, I have enjoyed discovering the history of my father’s legacy as he served his country in the Vietnam War. It is a legacy I will pass along to his grandchildren, and one that will be remembered as I honor him at this year’s In Memory Ceremony at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Since I was a young boy I knew my dad served in the Army. I knew he was a dog handler and I had seen pictures of his dog, Toby. I also knew that he went to war in a country called Vietnam, but the details he would never discuss. As a boy I thought it was so cool. I still do.

I never knew the significance of his service or how it affected him until, in 1991, we went on a trip to Washington, D.C. where we visited the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. I was 10-years-old. It was the first time my dad had seen “The Wall.” We looked up dad’s friends who had given their lives in Vietnam and made the classic rubbing with pencil and paper over their names on the Wall.

After that, my dad just looked at the Wall and started to cry. It was the first time I had ever seen my father cry. At 10-years-old, it hit me hard. My dad was a millwright by trade, a strong man that I had seen in pain many times before but never had I seen him in tears. He was like superman to me. So when I saw his tears I knew he hurt on the inside. It was on that day I learned the cost of war, on both the living and the dead. I also knew that my father, even after all these years, still held tightly onto his wartime experiences. I will never forget that day, but it would be years later before I would learn about my dad’s time in Vietnam.

In the summer of 2011 dad and I went to a mobile Vietnam Veterans Memorial on display near his home in Grand Rapids. We had looked up his friends’ names and visited them on the Wall. Afterwards, as we were in the car getting ready to leave I said to him, “You know dad, you’re not getting any younger and you never talk about Vietnam. I want to know about what happened in Vietnam. I want to be able to tell my kids about what their grandfather did, so it’s remembered and not forgotten. You should be proud of your service to our country.”

From that day forward he opened up about his service in Vietnam.

In 2017, dad asked if I would help him find the men he served with in ‘Nam. Through Facebook as well as a private investigator, we found all the remaining members of his platoon. Later that year dad and I reunited with one of his platoon mates at the Vietnam Wall. In the fall of 2018, the men reunited at Fort Benning, Georgia. It had been 50 years since they had all seen each other, but the bonds of war are strong, and they were like brothers as they reminisced about their time in Vietnam. Time that, to them, was not so long ago.

On April 20, 1969, the 60th Scout Dog Platoon arrived in South Vietnam. The unit was the first of its kind. Considered an Army Concept Team by the U.S. Government, their mission was experimental.

U.S. forces in South Vietnam had a problem with mines and trip wires conventional mine sweepers could not detect. The 60th Scout Dog Platoon was the solution. It was a unit of 28 men, 14 mine and 14 tunnel dogs. The mine dogs were trained to detect explosives and trip wires. The tunnel dogs were trained to detect open and camouflaged holes as well as trip wires. The 60th was the first in military history to deploy dogs in combat for this specific duty. They were also the first unit to work their K9s off leash using hand signals rather than verbal commands in order to remain silent in the field.

