‘Music is a language of feeling, a language of love, a language of community’

THREE RIVERS — Chicago native Yoron Israel will perform various styles of music and attempt to convey an array of experiences by radiating positivity, joy, and love during his percussion jazz performance at the Riviera Theatre on Friday, March 23.

Israel said growing up in Chicago provided him a “strong foundation,” and offered him the opportunity to explore and experience many styles of music including classical, Brazilian, R&B, funk, and gospel, but he found his passion in Jazz, and now incorporates various genres into his performances.

“As a musician it is always a difficult question pinpointing the genre of music I play. I don’t think of things that way. For me, it is all just music and it is music that has influenced me in some way. Music that I have somehow been engaged in and have touched me in some way. So that is what I play and what the audience will hear,” he said.



