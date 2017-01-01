‘Lucky’ win in bracket competition

Todd Skrzypek of Three Rivers not only correctly predicted North Carolina as the winner of this year’s March Madness tournament, but also guessed the exact number of points that would be scored in the championship game (136), making him the undisputed winner of the 2017 Commercial-News bracket contest. Skrzypek, who is the maintenance director at Grace Healthcare, likes many sports and used to be a Little League coach. He has participated in the bracket competition before; this year he says he was “just lucky.”