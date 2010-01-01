‘Lights of Love’ committee sets its sights on December event

THREE RIVERS — The “Lights of Love” committee recently revealed its plans for the 28th annual fund-raising project – culminating in a community-wide celebration slated for Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m. with a tree lighting ceremony. This event will be staged at Three Rivers Health and is sponsored by the Three Rivers Health Auxiliary. A reception and refreshments will follow the ceremony.

Each year since 1991, this volunteer group accepts donations from individuals, businesses and organizations from throughout the community to purchase much-needed equipment for Three Rivers Health. In fact, over $400,000 has been raised through the past 27 years.

This year, “Lights of Love” has a fund-raising goal to purchase a LUCAS Chest Compression System for specific use in the Emergency Room. The LUCAS device provides relief associated with fatigue and psychological factors when performing CPR – with LUCAS, there will be no need to switch CPR providers every two minutes.

LUCAS essentially helps provide high-quality and safe chest compressions in situations that are also relevant when a patient is moved or transported during prolonged periods of CPR. This equipment allows the additional benefits of the medical team to help identify and diagnosis underlying issues for the patient.

Each donation to this project will be represented by a symbolic light on the “Lights of Love” Christmas tree. People will have a choice to honor a co-worker, friend or family member with various donation amounts. During the December 8 celebration, names of those being honored and remembered will be listed for those in attendance to view.

In past years, “Lights of Love” has been responsible for providing state-of-the-art equipment for obstetrics, pediatric, surgical departments, laboratory, emergency room, Intensive care unit, women’s health center, specialty clinics and doctors’ center. Items purchased have a direct positive impact and benefit to the patient.

“This project continues to be a visible display of community support for Three Rivers Health,” cites Gary Armstrong, who co-chairs the event with his wife Karen. “With your help, the Lights of Love will continue to be a beacon of hope and encouragement in our great community for many years to come.”

Checks should be made payable to: Three Rivers Health Auxiliary Lights of Love and mailed to 701 S. Health Parkway, Three Rivers, MI 49093. Please cite the individual(s) you wish to honor or remember with your contribution. Donations are tax deductible.

