‘Life beyond dentistry’

THREE RIVERS — Dr. Allen Muldoon opened his dentistry in Three Rivers in 1979 and now after almost 39 years, he has announced he will officially retire on Thursday, Sept. 28.

Muldoon said after almost four decades of service in Three Rivers, he formed a strong connection with his patients, some of which have been seeing Muldoon for over 20 years.

“The people are what kept me grounded here. I met so many great people over the years. If I would’ve came in and took a job in a factory or something like that, I would’ve met those people that I work with but I wouldn’t have met people throughout the community, so that has really been the highlight,” Muldoon said.

Muldoon was born and raised in Edwardsburg, then graduated from the University of Michigan in the fall of 1974. He said General Motors opened an American Axle plant in Three Rivers, which provided their workers with dental insurance. At the time, there were not enough dentists to support the high demand so Muldoon said, “once I heard Three Rivers, it all sort of clicked.” He opened his practice soon after, in January of 1979.

Muldoon said he is ready for a break and to be off an organized schedule, and looks forward to spending more time with his wife, five children, and 12 grandchildren.

“There is life after dentistry and I want to find that with more time with the family. I am ready to watch my grandkids in their soccer games and their activities,” Muldoon said.

