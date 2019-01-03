kickoff Trinity Missionary Church in Constantine hosted three special four-hour activity sessions on New Year’s Eve/Dec. 31, 2018, and Jan. 2 and Jan 3, 2019 for the public, during locals schools’ Christmas vacation week. Classes included woodworking, sewing, puppeteering, and a cooking class —”Fun With Food” — and were free for the public. Pictured is the puppeteering class; front row, Alec Gosnel, and Mia Bullock; and back row, Anna Shadix, Luke Bullock and Isabel Bullock. Terry Neumayer, minister at the church said, “We want to offer students something to do on New Year’s eve, during vacation. This week begins our ‘Kid’s Kollege Day Camp. Lunch is included every day; the cooking class fixes it.” Photo provided by Angie Birdsall