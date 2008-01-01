‘Keeping their memories alive’

Remembering the fallen. Honoring those who have served. Teaching children to value freedom.

All of these were the purposes of the Wreaths Across America ceremony held Saturday at Riverside Cemetery, where a group of about 75 became one of 1,100 gatherings across the country expressing gratitude by placing wreaths on the graves of veterans.

A ceremony prior to the distribution featured the Pledge, the National Anthem, posting the colors and a presentation of wreaths for those who had served in the Army, the Marine Corps, the Navy, the Air Force, the Coast Guard and the Merchant Marines — plus the 93,129 individuals who are prisoners of war/missing in action, who never returned to their families or homes.

“I’m proud to be an American in a free country,” said MC Kyle Rice, who served in the Army’s First Cavalry from 2008-2012.

“Freedom comes with a price. Men and women gave their lives so we can live in freedom without fear” — freedom to worship as we choose, to travel freely between states, to vote for our preferred candidate without having to provide an explanation, to succeed or to fail.

“Many here fought to protect the innocent and the oppressed. We were the first to stand up for freedom around the world. We are here to say thank you.”

Because of them we are living free from terrorism, hatred and injustice, he said. However, he noted quoting Ronald Reagan, “freedom is never more than one generation from extinction.” Thus, we need to pass the ideals on to our children.

Three Rivers mayor Tom Lowry said that his father served in World War II, but didn’t talk about it much.

As a child, young Tom romanticized about the glorious things that happened during war — and sometimes they did happen, he noted — but “my father taught me that war can be very hard.”

He learned over the years that to serve is a duty, and all people need to serve the country in the way they can best do it.

He urged his listeners to reflect on all of the men and women who served, some of whom had come home and some of whom had not.

“Because veterans served, we are allowed to do this today,” he said.

Lynn Turner, representing U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, thanked veterans and the families of veterans for sharing their loved ones.

“They have helped us become the people we are today,” she said of military personnel. “We owe them a great debt of gratitude.”

Rice encouraged those placing wreaths to say each veteran’s name out loud and thank him or her for serving.

The ceremony closed with a three-round volley from the American Legion Post #170 Honor Guard and taps.

