‘It is our honor to do this, our honor to be here’

Local Honor Guard perform solemn ceremonies for fallen veterans
Samantha May Staff Writer

THREE RIVERS — The local Honor Guard of Three Rivers American Legion Hice Shute Post 170 travels throughout St. Joseph County and beyond to honor veterans who lost their lives protecting and serving the United States.
The 16-member Honor Guard consists of veterans who served in the Marines, Army, Navy, Air Force, as well as members of the Sons of the American Legion (SAL). The dedicated and close-knit group volunteers their time attending veterans’ funerals, free of charge, to perform a honorable, yet “solemn ceremony,” which includes the 21-gun salute, Taps salute and a presentation of the U.S. flag.
 

Please see Saturday’s Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.
 

