‘It is just an absolute nightmare’

Road Commission manages flood damage

Samantha May
Staff Writer

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County Road Commission’s Director of Operations Michael Harris presented an update on the damage caused in the February flooding, as well as the recent excessive rainfall, during the commission’s meeting on Wednesday, May 16.
Operating Manager Chris Minger said the thousands of culverts in the county have seen significant damage from flooding. A minimum of 17 require replacement, but the list continues to grow as the commission continues to locate the failed culvert crossings. The road crew has already replaced 10. Minger said replacing 17 culverts estimates to $125,000, but as the list grows, the damage can cost up to an estimated $700,000.
 

