‘It’s really kind of surreal’

KALAMAZOO — A decade ago, as a Three Rivers High School senior, Logan Shields came to Chenery Auditorium in Kalamazoo and saw the a capella male chorus Chanticleer.

“I was completely blown away by the countertenors — the idea of men singing alto and soprano,” said Shields, a tenor at the time.

On Tuesday, April 11, he was at Chenery Auditorium in Kalamazoo again, but this time as one of the 12 members of the Grammy-winning group, called “the world’s reigning male chorus” by The New Yorker.

At the invitation of the Bach Festival Society, Chanticleer performed the “My Secret Heart” program, featuring music from the 16th century to the 20th century.

