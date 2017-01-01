THREE RIVERS — “We went over our goal,” new St. Joseph County United Way board president Cathy Vukelich said to attendees of the United Way’s victory celebration Thursday, Feb. 2 at the JOCO Center. “It’s amazing the support we have in the community.”

This year’s board under the leadership of president Tadd Davis had set an ambitious goal of $875,000, which was more than a five percent increase over last year’s goal.

Campaign co-chairs Jim and Donna Stuck rolled up their sleeves and went to work.

