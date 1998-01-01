‘If we couldn’t do quality things, we wouldn’t be in the business’

THREE RIVERS — Fruits and vegetables are not the only items being produced at Corey Lake Orchards.

While Corey Lake Orchards is known for the fresh produce it has been providing the community since 1962, it has also put those fruits and vegetables to good use in its production of hard ciders.

Becca Sonday, organic farmer, wine maker, and hard cider manager, said her grandparents’ farm has had its distillery license since the late 90s.

“We got our distillery license in 1998,” she said. “With the particular license we had, the brandy license, we had to get a wine license.”

The farm started brandy production in 1998 and according to Sonday, now offers 10 to 12 different types of brandy, all from produce grown on the farm.

Wine production on the other hand began in 1999, and its creation uses both the orchard’s produce and Hubbard’s brandy.

Sonday said hard cider production started in the early 2000s, but stopped shortly after due to lack of local interest.

Shortly after Sonday’s return to the farm in 2013, Cider production began again and Sonday said it has been successful so far.

“This year has been wild,” she said. “I am having trouble keeping stocked, but we have a lot of cider to go through for the year still. It used to be that I had to do a bottling run every month and now I am making bottling runs every two weeks, if not more.”

Sonday predicts the farm will go through roughly 3,000 gallons of hard cider this year. Included in those 3,0000 gallons, are a variety of ciders, such as blueberry, strawberry rhubarb, cherry, ginger and “Hometown Hero.”

Sonday said “Hometown Hero” ranks as one of her favorite hard ciders.

