‘I want to be a voice of the people’

A Three Rivers resident for most of his life, Christopher Abel now joins the city’s leadership as a Three Rivers city commissioner representing the Third District.

Unanimously selected by the Three Rivers City Commission during its meeting on April 16, Abel had been interested in joining the City Commission for a while.

“A couple of people I know about in the community approached me about joining the Commission about a month before Norm Stutesman resigned,” Abel said in an interview with the Commercial-News on May 1. “I actually started the process of getting petitions filled out to be put on the ballot in November, and then Norm resigned and they made it an application. So, I put in an application and since I was the only one, and they thought I was okay, they swore me in at the last meeting.”

Abel, 45, was the lone applicant for the position that was left vacant by former commissioner Norm Stutesman, who stepped down as Third District commissioner on April 1, due to moving out of the district. Abel said he was a bit surprised that nobody else applied for the position after Stutesman resigned, and that there were few contested races for the commission on the ballot last November.

“That’s kind of a big mystery to me. I honestly thought it would be a lot more difficult to get onto the commission,” Abel said. “The petitions with signatures for anyone running for the next election were due late last month, and out of the four vacant seats, as far as I know, the only one I know that’s contested is the mayor.”

